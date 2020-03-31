Michael Chavis has been keeping himself busy while Major League Baseball is on hold.

But apparently, so are his neighbors.

The Boston Red Sox infielder was getting his workout in outside, opting for some fresh air during the coronavirus outbreak. But he wasn’t prepared for what he saw while he was jump roping, and took to Twitter to share this hilarious anecodte.

Check it out:

So I’m working out outside today and while I was jump roping one of my neighbors decided to walk (slowly) to her mailbox completely naked while her husband was filming. I don’t know what that means exactly but what a journey this Coronavirus has taken us on. — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) March 30, 2020

Maybe she was creating a video for TikTok. Or maybe the self-quarantine has gotten to be too much. Either way, Chavis had some questions:

You should be getting the story from them! I want to know too Pete! Question 1. Why didn’t you have any tanlines ma’am? Tanning beds have been shut down for a while now and that’s a fresh tan! — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) March 30, 2020

We hope there’s a follow-up to this interesting saga as there appears to be more questions than answers.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images