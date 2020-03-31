Michael Chavis has been keeping himself busy while Major League Baseball is on hold.

But apparently, so are his neighbors.

The Boston Red Sox infielder was getting his workout in outside, opting for some fresh air during the coronavirus outbreak. But he wasn’t prepared for what he saw while he was jump roping, and took to Twitter to share this hilarious anecodte.

Check it out:

Maybe she was creating a video for TikTok. Or maybe the self-quarantine has gotten to be too much. Either way, Chavis had some questions:

We hope there’s a follow-up to this interesting saga as there appears to be more questions than answers.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images