Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mikhail Sergachev lit the lamp for the 10th time this season Saturday.

The Bruins appeared to be on their way to an early advantage over the Tampa Bay Lightning, but the momentum completely swung the other way, and fast.

Boston surrendered a shorthanded goal to Anthony Cirelli just six seconds into the B’s first man-advantage of the game. Sergachev struck just over a minute later with a shorty of his own, extending the Lightning’s lead to two.

For more on Sergachev’s early goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images