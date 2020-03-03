Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Milwaukee Brewers are close to a massive contract extension with outfielder Christian Yelich, major league sources told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Tuesday.

The deal reportedly is worth more than $200 million and likely is for seven years.

According to Rosenthal, it’s unclear whether the new contract will supersede the remaining two guaranteed years and club option left on Yelich’s current deal. Yelich currently is owed $12.5 million this season and $14 million next season with a $15 million club option for 2022.

Yelich, who’s entering his age-28 season, will be among the highest-paid players in baseball with his new contract, and deservedly so. He won the National League MVP award in 2018 — his first season with the Brewers — and followed that with a runner-up finish in 2019.

Yelich, who spent his first five seasons with the Miami Marlins before landing in Milwaukee via trade, is coming off a 2019 season in which he hit .329 with 44 home runs, 97 RBIs, 30 stolen bases and a 1.100 OPS in 130 games. He was neck and neck with Cody Bellinger for the NL MVP award until a fractured right kneecap ended his season prematurely.

