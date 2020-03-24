Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have lost a key piece to their starting rotations.

Boston announced March 19 that Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery after initially avoiding the operation. And now the Mets are in the same boat with their ace.

New York on Tuesday confirmed Noah Syndergaard has a torn UCL and also will need Tommy John surgery, ending his 2020 season before it even began.

“After experiencing discomfort in his elbow before Spring Training was suspended due to the pandemic, Noah and our health and performance department have been in constant contact,” Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement, via MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. “… While this is unfortunate, we have no doubt that Noah will be able to return to full strength and continue to be an integral part of our Championship pursuits in the future.”

The New York Times’ Joel Sherman reported the pitcher’s surgery will take place Thursday.

Major League Baseball currently is on hold, much like the rest of the sports world, while the country works to get the coronavirus contained. Spring training has been cancelled and Opening Day has been indefinitely postponed.

Syndergaard is a career 47-30 pitcher with a 3.31 ERA and 775 strikeouts in his five years with the Mets. The right-hander won’t return until at least April 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images