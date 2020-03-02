Could the stars be aligning for a rare trade between the New York Yankees and New York Mets?

The Yankees and Mets have discussed a potential deal involving left-hander Steven Matz, industry sources told the New York Post on Monday.

The Yankees need starting pitching now that Luis Severino is out for the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last week, and the Mets have extra rotation depth after signing free agents Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha earlier this offseason.

That said, we probably shouldn’t put the cart before the horse. According to the New York Post, the trade talks involving Matz were preliminary and there’s skepticism that momentum for a deal will build.

SNY’s Andy Martino also threw cold water on the rumor Monday, citing multiple sources who indicated there’s no reason to think the Mets ultimately will trade Matz to the Yankees.

As NY Post reported there has been some contact between Mets and Yankees on Steven Matz. However, multiple sources say that there is no reason to think it will progress or that anything will happen there. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) March 2, 2020

The Mets could seek a major league-ready position player in return — rather than prospects — and that ask might prevent a trade from happening. According to the New York Post, the Mets likely would be interested in Miguel Andujar, but the belief is the Yankees aren’t desperate enough to include him as part of a trade package for Matz.

CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa pointed out Monday the Yankees and Mets have completed just three player-for-player baseball trades in the past 27 years. This is another indication that a deal sending Matz from Queens to the Bronx probably is unlikely, even if it would make sense for the Yankees to make a strong push for the 28-year-old southpaw.

In addition to losing Severino, the Yankees also will be without James Paxton (back surgery) and Domingo German (suspension) to begin the season. The Bronx Bombers signed Gerrit Cole to a nine-year, $324 million contract this offseason, but there are serious questions beyond the former Houston Astros ace. Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery figure to slot in behind Cole in the Yankees’ Opening Day rotation.

Matz is coming off a 2019 season in which he went 11-10 with a 4.21 ERA, a 4.60 FIP, a 1.34 WHIP and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 32 appearances (30 starts) spanning 160 1/3 frames.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images