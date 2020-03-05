Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The main player in the package for the Red Sox to acquire Chris Sale reportedly has signed a new extension.

The Chicago White Sox traded Sale to Boston in Dec. 2016 to acquire four prospects. Yoan Moncada was the No. 1 prospect at the time of the deal, and his play for the White Sox reportedly got him rewarded with a brand new contract.

The extension will go five years with a value of $70 million, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

3B Yoan Moncada in agreement with #WhiteSox on five-year extension with a club option, sources tell The Athletic. Dollars not yet known. Would potentially buy out two free-agent years. If option is exercised, Moncada would hit open market after age 30 season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 5, 2020

Source confirms: Moncada five-year extension is for $70M. Exercising of club option can bring total value to $90M. On it: @BNightengale. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 5, 2020

Moncada had his best season in Major League Baseball in 2019, putting up career highs in all major categories. He had a .315 batting average with 25 home runs, 79 RBIs, a .915 OPS and a 4.6 WAR for Chicago.

The White Sox seem to have locked up their main guy for the future and also will follow the recent trend of skipping arbitration for a young player.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images