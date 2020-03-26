Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 crisis has derailed Major League Baseball’s investigation into sign-stealing allegations against the Boston Red Sox.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday provided an update on the league’s investigation into the issue, including when fans can expect a final report.

“Boston, we are done with the investigation,” Manfred said, as seen on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

“There’s been a delay in terms of producing a written report because, frankly, I have not had time to turn to it with the other issues (surrounding the coronavirus). But we will get a Boston report out before we resume play,” Manfred added.

It’s unclear when the league will begin the 2020 season, but before it does, it seems MLB and Red Sox fans alike will finally have their long-awaited answer.

