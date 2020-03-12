The ball is about to stop rolling in Major League Soccer.

MLS announced Thursday it has suspended its 2020 season for 30 days amid ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. MLS teams are just two rounds into their 34-game season, and the league hasn’t announced any of its players have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “”We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”

Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/P0HEPmsnkx — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 12, 2020

MLS joins the the NBA among professional sports leagues in North America that have suspended their respective competitions. The NBA announced Wednesday night an indefinite suspension after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, and his teammate Donovan Mitchell reportedly did too.

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc throughout the soccer world, with Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga suspending their seasons. UEFA has staged Champions League and Europa League games behind closed doors and might halt the continental campaigns temporarily. England’s Premier League also might take similar measures.

