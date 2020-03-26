NASCAR’s experiment to broadcast its first-ever eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series proved to be successful.
So successful, in fact, that FOX Sports will broadcast the entirety of the multi-week virtual competition, the network announced in a statement Tuesday. It follows Sunday’s simulation, which garnered a whopping 903,000 viewers.
“… FOX Sports is committing to coverage of the remainder of the season, beginning Sunday, March 29, at 1:00 PM ET live from virtual Texas Motor Speedway,” the statement read.
“Last Sunday’s inaugural event, won by three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, drew 903,000 viewers on FS1, according to Nielsen Media Research. FOX SPORTS iRACING was the most-watched telecast on FS1 since the pandemic-induced sports shutdown began on March 12 and Sunday’s most-watched sports telecast on cable television, as well as ranks as the highest-rated esports TV program in history.”
According to the statement, it also was the No. 1 “most-social TV program overall on Sunday.” Judging from the Twitter reactions to Sunday’s race, that really comes as no surprise.
In a time where sports are halted, it’s nice to have something like this to look forward to.
More NASCAR: Chris Buescher Recaps His First eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race
Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images