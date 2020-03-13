Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASCAR’s races were postponed after all.

The organization originally announced Thursday tha the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway would be held without fans Sunday and on March 22, respectively. However, NASCAR announced Friday that both events had been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”

The next scheduled NASCAR Cup Series race will be March 29 at Texas Motor Speedway. Though, that too is subject to change amid the coronavirus outbreak.

IndyCar has cancelled all events through April, including St. Petersburgh, Birmingham, Austin and Long Beach Grand Prix, which had been postponed previously.

NASCAR joins numerous other professional sports organizations that have cancelled or postponed competition due to the outbreak. For all the latest information and cancellations, check out NESN’s coronavirus live blog.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic/USA TODAY Sports Images