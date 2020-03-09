Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Blaney’s early season struggles continued Sunday afternoon

The Team Penske driver wrecked out during Stage 1 of the FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The unfortunate result prevented Blaney, who hasn’t won since last October at Talladega Superspeedway, from entering victory lane for the first time this season.

Here’s the wreck:

Caution is out. Hamlin, Blaney and Keselowski all involved. pic.twitter.com/5HFVqD9rP1 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 8, 2020

And here’s Blaney’s Twitter reaction:

That’s a mood.

Penske teammate Joey Logano eventually won Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race for his second straight victory. The 2018 Cup Series champion still trails Kevin Harvick for first place in the standings, though.

Drivers will reconvene next Sunday for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images