Todd Angilly is doing his best to stay busy with the Boston Bruins currently not playing any games.
The Bruins’ national anthem singer took to Instagram on Wednesday with a video of himself performing a rendition of “God Bless America” in his backyard.
Although the B’s haven’t laced up the skates since their win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Mar. 10, Angilly hasn’t missed a beat.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images