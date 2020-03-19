Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Todd Angilly is doing his best to stay busy with the Boston Bruins currently not playing any games.

The Bruins’ national anthem singer took to Instagram on Wednesday with a video of himself performing a rendition of “God Bless America” in his backyard.

Although the B’s haven’t laced up the skates since their win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Mar. 10, Angilly hasn’t missed a beat.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images