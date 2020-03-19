Todd Angilly is doing his best to stay busy with the Boston Bruins currently not playing any games.

The Bruins’ national anthem singer took to Instagram on Wednesday with a video of himself performing a rendition of “God Bless America” in his backyard.

Although the B’s haven’t laced up the skates since their win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Mar. 10, Angilly hasn’t missed a beat.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images