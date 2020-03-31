Are you a basketball fan who needs to scratch the itch amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Well, the NBA 2K League is here to help.

Throughout this week, gamers will compete for a share of a $25,000 prize pool in the Three For All Showdown. The tournament, created after the NBA 2K League postponed the start of its season, will see fan-organized teams, WNBA players, NBA G League players, NFL players, top female “2K” players and social media influencers duke it out in a series of three-on-three matchups.

(You can click here for a full bracket breakdown.)

The NBA 2K League will stream each game on its Twitch and YouTube channels. There will not be separate videos for separate games, meaning you can watch every matchup in the same place.

Here’s a detailed schedule:

And here’s how to watch the NBA 2K League Three For All Tournament online:

When: Tuesday, March 31 to Friday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET
Live stream: Twitch | YouTube

Thumbnail photo via NBA 2K League