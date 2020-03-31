Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you a basketball fan who needs to scratch the itch amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Well, the NBA 2K League is here to help.

Throughout this week, gamers will compete for a share of a $25,000 prize pool in the Three For All Showdown. The tournament, created after the NBA 2K League postponed the start of its season, will see fan-organized teams, WNBA players, NBA G League players, NFL players, top female “2K” players and social media influencers duke it out in a series of three-on-three matchups.

(You can click here for a full bracket breakdown.)

Here are the rules we're playing by during this week's NBA 2K League Three For All Showdown. 🤝 #2KLTogether Watch LIVE starting at 8 pm/et!

💻 https://t.co/6dc8AW2dsp

📺 https://t.co/TRWLhpUX0P pic.twitter.com/AjtFTIaINm — NBA 2KL Three for All Showdown (@NBA2KLeague) March 31, 2020

The NBA 2K League will stream each game on its Twitch and YouTube channels. There will not be separate videos for separate games, meaning you can watch every matchup in the same place.

Here’s a detailed schedule:

Here's how the XBOX and PS4 NBA 2K League Three For All Showdown pro brackets will play out this week! 👇 pic.twitter.com/hrqOalU5Lt — NBA 2KL Three for All Showdown (@NBA2KLeague) March 31, 2020

And here’s how to watch the NBA 2K League Three For All Tournament online:

When: Tuesday, March 31 to Friday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Twitch | YouTube

Thumbnail photo via NBA 2K League