The NBA is taking no chances with coronavirus but apparently is still hopeful the global pandemic doesn’t wipe out the 2019-20 season.

The league took the unprecedented step of suspending the season indefinitely Wednesday night after it was revealed Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert reportedly has been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

However, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Thursday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up” that the NBA is trying to avoid canceling the rest of the season and is instead toying with the idea of playing deep into the summer.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban just told us on @GetUpESPN that his expectation is that the NBA season will not be canceled – just postponed – and that he could could see NBA games going as late as August this year. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 12, 2020

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst (per “SportsCenter” anchor Randy Scott) reported the NBA is instructing teams to look at arena availability through July. However, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor laid out why that might prove difficult.

Sources: One hurdle for rescheduling games is arena availability. If the games bleed into July: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto) has concerts June 29-July 4. Wells Fargo Center (Philly) has shows July 9-12. Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee) hosts the Democratic National Convention July 13-16. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 12, 2020

At this point, though, no one knows. And that’s kind of the problem for the foreseeable future.

