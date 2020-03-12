The NBA is taking no chances with coronavirus but apparently is still hopeful the global pandemic doesn’t wipe out the 2019-20 season.

The league took the unprecedented step of suspending the season indefinitely Wednesday night after it was revealed Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert reportedly has been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

However, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Thursday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up” that the NBA is trying to avoid canceling the rest of the season and is instead toying with the idea of playing deep into the summer.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst (per “SportsCenter” anchor Randy Scott) reported the NBA is instructing teams to look at arena availability through July. However, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor laid out why that might prove difficult.

At this point, though, no one knows. And that’s kind of the problem for the foreseeable future.

MORE: Get the latest on coronavirus in the sports world

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images