Marcus Smart lost his cool Tuesday night at TD Garden and now he’ll pay the price.

Smart and the Boston Celtics suffered arguably their most frustrating loss of the season to the Brooklyn Nets, who erased a 21-point deficit on the strength of 51 (!) fourth-quarter points to secure an overtime victory over their Atlantic Division rival. The veteran guard let his emotions get the best of him after the final whistle sounded, as he blew up on the referees before being restrained and escorted off the court.

Thankfully for Smart and the injury-plagued Celtics, he avoided suspension. His pockets will be a little lighter, though.

NBA is fining Boston’s Marcus Smart $35K for interaction with refs in loss to Nets, per source. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 5, 2020

"The amount of Smart’s fine also reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum.” pic.twitter.com/f1XqGtGx6R — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 5, 2020

Boston on Wednesday bounced back from the tough loss to Brooklyn via a road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward all sidelined. The C’s will look to keep it rolling Friday night when they host the Utah Jazz.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images