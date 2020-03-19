Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Times are tough and entertainment is hard to come by for sports fans partaking in social distancing to combat the coronavirus.

Two major American sports leagues are doing their part to help provide distractions, even without live games on television.

The NBA and NFL both are offering free access to their respective game-steaming services over the next few weeks. Basketball and football fans can rejoice.

The NBA and Turner Sports have made their NBA League Pass available through April 22, providing access to past games from this season, which is currently postponed, as well as archived classics.

As for the NFL, fans will have complementary access to NFL Game Pass until May 31.

So, until we get our live sports back, enjoy reliving Jayson Tatum’s amazing stretch for the Boston Celtics in February. Or if you’re up to it, reminisce with your favorite Tom Brady memories from when he was still a New England Patriot.

With the help of NBA League Pass and NFL Game Pass, we’ll all get through this together.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images