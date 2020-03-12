Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As coronavirus concerns have indefinitely shut down the country’s sports leagues, fans will be without basketball indefinitely.

NBA team owners reportedly are politicking with commissioner Adam Silver in hopes that the season isn’t cancelled all together, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“NBA owners are encouraging of commissioner Adam Silver to re-evaluate the league’s suspension in 30 days, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski posted to Twitter on Thursday. “League is expected to make a formal announcement on an initial timetable soon.”

The NBA decided to suspend its season Wednesday shortly after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, postponing their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Since then, the NHL, MLS, MLB have followed suit, and as of Thursday, the NCAA cancelled its winter championships, including March Madness.

Hopefully for the NBA, it doesn’t come to that.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images