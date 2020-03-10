There’s no excuse for the Boston Celtics blowing an 18-point lead Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. But the refs did get it wrong on one play. And of course it happened with just seconds left on the clock.

The Celtics squandered their lead down to only one point with under 40 seconds remaining in the game. Chris Paul split a trap by the sideline as he fed the ball in the paint to a cutting Steven Adams. Jayson Tatum came in to help weak-side for the Celtics and knocked the ball loose.

Despite his defensive efforts, though, the 22-year-old was called for a foul with 28.4 seconds on the clock. However, upon further review by the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report, that shouldn’t have been the case.

“Tatum makes incidental contact with Adams’ hand on the ball before cleanly dislodging the ball,” the report stated, “and incidental arm contact occurs after Tatum dislodges the ball.”

Adams wound up missing both free throws late in the game, but a sloppy turnover by Kemba Walker shortly thereafter led to the Thunder taking a one-point lead with 8.5 seconds remaining. Ultimately, Oklahoma City defeated Boston 105-104.

This incorrect call wasn’t the lone reason why the Celtics lost. There were enough errors for Brad Stevens to refer to the second consecutive loss as “sickening.” But there’s no saying as to how this could potentially have swayed momentum for Boston at a critical point in the game.

Regardless, the team will look to turn things around Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers. The Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown again due to a strained right hamstring, but Robert Williams is listed as probable following a back strain from Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images