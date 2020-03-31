Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As soon as Friday, NBA fans reportedly will be able to watch their favorite players compete against their peers on TV.

The NBA is planning a 16-player “NBA 2K20” tournament that will air on ESPN, Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Monday night, citing sources. The tournament, scheduled to launch Friday, will feature some of the NBA’s best gamers — including Donovan Mitchell and and DeMarcus Cousins — and last 10 days.

Details of the tournament reportedly still are being finalized. It remains to be seen whether competitors will represent their respective teams.

Sources: Clarity, it will be a 16-player NBA 2K tournament lasting 10 days. 4-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins among the participants. https://t.co/0V1LfU9pnI — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 31, 2020

With the status of the 2019-20 season up in the air amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it only makes sense for the NBA to put together a gaming-related broadcast. Over the past two weeks, NASCAR has proven there is a significant audience for esports broadcasts, particularly those featuring professional athletes currently unable to compete in non-virtual settings.

Thumbnail photo via 2K