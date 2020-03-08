The NBA isn’t playing around when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak, and rightfully so.

In a memo sent out Saturday, the league requested teams have guidelines for dealing with coronavirus in place by Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski. Plans must include arrangements with an infectious disease specialist, the identification of a facility to test for the virus and a limited list of team and arena staff that can interact with players.

Team doctors and trainers are scheduled to hold a conference call Monday morning “to discuss next steps” with the virus, per Woj.

The NBA hasn’t been shy about being cautious around coronavirus, telling teams Friday to prepare to possibly play games without fans in attendance. The league also is exploring possible media restrictions in the locker room to further avoid possible community spread, much like the NHL reportedly is doing.

