Things aren’t working out too well for Al Horford in Philadelphia.

Since joining the 76ers this past offseason, the veteran big man has been unable to find his form, and as a result was moved to a bench role for a vastly under-performing Philly squad.

This comes after the 33-year-old was a productive player year in and year out for the Boston Celtics, but obviously the Sixers’ vision of a Horford-Joel Embiid frontcourt dominating the NBA hasn’t come to fruition.

As such, it appears the team’s brass already is contemplating moving on from him once this campaign concludes. That’s according to USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt, who wrote this Saturday.

“Short of a deep and surprising run in the playoffs, where do the Sixers go from here? Though the Sixers did not try to move Horford at the trade deadline, that might be a possibility in the off-season – if they can send that contract to another team and get shooting in return – a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about Philadelphia’s plans.”

Horford is making $28 million this season, but will earn $500 thousand less in each of the ensuing three years remaining on his deal, according to SpoTrac. As a result, that might be a tough contract to move this offseason.

But if things don’t pan out this season in a mostly wide-open Eastern Conference that the 76ers were supposed to be a big contender in, then its likely notable moves will be coming.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images