Since testing positive for the coronavirus, Marcus Smart has kicked COVID-19’s butt.

He claims to have felt no symptoms, and assured he felt well enough to play in a game while infected and went on CNN to discuss his diagnoses with the masses.

Since becoming cleared from the virus on Sunday, the Boston Celtics guard is taking another step to help combat the outbreak.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Smart plans to donate his blood plasma to the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project for research on the blood of those who’ve recovered from the coronavirus.

Smart has been one of the NBA’s strongest player voices on coronavirus since announcing his positive diagnosis two weeks ago. The NBA is supporting the plasma research project. https://t.co/YUiTgnU63Y — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2020

According to Charania, the NBA is supporting the research project.

Beyond just research, plasma is being used as a last-ditch effort to treat the illest of COVID-19 patients.

Good on you, Smart.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images