Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics seem to have dodged a major bullet.

All of the teams’ remaining COVID-19 tests have come back negative, a team source told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach and The Athletic’s Jay King.

Marcus Smart is the only member of the organization with the coronavirus (though asymptomatic) after testing positive Thursday.

Phew.

The Celtics have been waiting quite a while for these results, having tested all players and staff shortly after coming in contact with Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell (the first two NBA players to test positive for the virus) twice in the two weeks before the NBA indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season March 11. Players and staff have been in self-quarantine since.

It’s unclear how the team accessed the tests. NBA commissioner Adam Silver, however, has defended the league’s ability to access them while they remain scarce to the public.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports