The NBA season is on hold because of the COVID-19 crisis, but the Boston Celtics apparently won’t be leaving their staff high and dry.

A team source said the C’s will pay team-employed game-night staff through the remainder of the regular season, according to MassLive’s John Karalis. Employees impacted reportedly include ball boys, entertainers, locker room attendants and more.

There currently is no plan in place to pay regular TD Garden staff during the indefinite layoff. The arena plays host to both the Celtics and the Boston Bruins.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support TD Garden workers has garnered more than $32,000 in donations from 430 donors since going live Saturday. A number of Bruins and Celtics players, including Bruins star Brad Marchand, have contributed to the fund.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images