Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics reportedly have been told to self-quarantine in Milwaukee.

The Celtics are one of five NBA teams that have been told to take the precautions after having played against the Utah Jazz twice in the last two weeks, per ABC’s Ryan Field.

It follows the news that the Jazz have the first NBA player to have tested positive for coronavirus — reportedly in star Rudy Gobert.

The Celtics, however, will not play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday as the NBA season has been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.

The Celtics reportedly will have no further comment tonight, but are “in touch with league officials and certainly going through proper protocol” per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images