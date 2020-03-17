Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 continues to make its way through the NBA.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first player in the league to be tested positively for the virus before teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive.

And now it appears it has hit the Brooklyn Nets.

The NBA team announced Tuesday in a statement four of its players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. Brooklyn didn’t specify which players tested positive but noted three showed no symptoms of illness, and one did.

Here is the full Nets statement on four players testing positive for the coronavirus. Only one of them is symptomatic at this time, and everyone from the travel party is being asked to remain isolated and monitor their health. pic.twitter.com/UZqKSXWYPY — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 17, 2020

The NBA indefinitely suspended its season after Gobert’s test came back positive, while other leagues have followed suit in pausing their years for the time being.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images