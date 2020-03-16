Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA may continue its season once the COVID-19 outbreak subsides, but the G League apparently will not.

G League franchises are expecting the rest of the minor-league year to soon be canceled, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews. Players reportedly have been told they’ll be paid through the end of the original schedule.

The regular season typically runs through March, with playoffs designated for April.

The NBA season was uprooted Wednesday after Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the new coronavirus prior to Utah’s matchup against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. The league wound up suspending the season indefinitely less than 24 hours later, and several other leagues followed suit.

The Milwaukee Bucks currently sit atop the Eastern Conference, with Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics in second and third, respectively. The Los Angeles Lakers own a 5.5-game lead in the Western Conference, with the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets not far behind.

