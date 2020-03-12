Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s probably safe to say that Rudy Gobert regrets some of his recent behavior.

The Utah Jazz star tested positive Wednesday night for the new coronavirus, prompting the NBA to indefinitely suspend its season in a decision that has had a cascading effect across United States sports. Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for COVID-19, necessitating the need for a med-vac flight for himself and Gobert from Oklahoma City, where the Jazz were supposed to play the Thunder on Wednesday.

Gobert and Mitchell reportedly are the only members of the Jazz — players, personnel or otherwise — who have tested positive. And some might consider that surprising, considering how Gobert reportedly conducted himself in Utah’s locker room over the past week.

Check out this report from Adrian Wojnarowski:

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Make of that what you will.

As the coronavirus story evolves, we’ll keep you updated with everything you need to know amid an unprecedented time in sports.

