Are you ready for the least surprising Kyrie Irving news of all time?

The Brooklyn Nets on Saturday “mutually parted ways” with head coach Kenny Atkinson. And Irving, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Vincent Goodwill, did not like Atkinson, and in fact prefers current Los Angeles Lakers assistant Tyronn Lue, whom he played for while with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Check out this excerpt from Goodwill’s column published Saturday:

“Irving soured on Atkinson early, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and currently prefers Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue to be the team’s next head coach. Lue was the head coach in Cleveland when Irving hit the winning shot in the 2016 NBA Finals and was in talks to take the Lakers job before discussions broke down.”

The feeling might have been mutual.

“Kenny pushed for the parting just as much, if not more than Brooklyn,” Goodwill added.

Fair or not, Irving has been accused of causing drama everywhere he goes. The superstar point guard reportedly forced a trade from the Cavs, was a locker room malcontent with the Boston Celtics and has generated similar headlines during his brief time with the Nets.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images