The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t taking any chances with the new coronavirus crisis.

COVID-19 tests will be administered to players Wednesday after the team learned four members of the Nets (including injured star Kevin Durant) tested positive for the virus, a team source confirmed Tuesday to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Los Angeles hosted Brooklyn at Staples Center last Tuesday in the teams’ final game before the NBA season was suspended last Wednesday night.

Players reportedly now will be placed in a 14-day quarantine.

Team source confirms to ESPN that in light of the Nets news, the Lakers – who played Brooklyn in their last game before the NBA suspension – will administer coronavirus testing on their players tomorrow and the players will be played in a 14-day quarantine. @BA_Turner was first — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 17, 2020

The Nets’ last five opponents include the Lakers, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics.

The C’s already have been tested, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, but the results have not been released as of Tuesday afternoon. The team remained in self-quarantine for the time being.

The Golden State Warriors, however, aren’t planning on testing their players at the moment. General manager Bob Myers said doctors have said people without symptoms shouldn’t be getting tested right now, according to 97.5 The Game.

