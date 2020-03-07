The winds of change would have surprised even the best meteorologists by blowing through Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Nets announced Saturday morning they and head coach Kenny Atkinson have mutually parted ways after three-plus seasons. Jacque Vaughn will lead the team for the rest of 2019-20.

The Nets are 28-34 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings, and many have praised Atkinson for leading the team to such a record without the services of marquee free-agent signings Kevin Durant for the entire season and Kyrie Irving for most of it.

Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith and the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy are among NBA and Nets observers, who don’t accept the team’s stated reasons for Atkinson’s firing, er “mutual parting of ways,” at face value.

Some Nets players wanted the team to fire Atkinson, SNY’s and the Daily News’ Anthony Puccio reported Saturday, citing a source.

And here’s what at least a few Boston Celtics fans want to know: What did Irving have to do with Atkinson’s departure? The star point guard hasn’t spoken about the coaching change, but Bondy is certain of one thing.

So there you have it.

