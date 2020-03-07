Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The winds of change would have surprised even the best meteorologists by blowing through Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Nets announced Saturday morning they and head coach Kenny Atkinson have mutually parted ways after three-plus seasons. Jacque Vaughn will lead the team for the rest of 2019-20.

The Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson have mutually agreed to part ways. Jacque Vaughn will serve as head coach for the remainder of the season. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 7, 2020

The Nets are 28-34 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings, and many have praised Atkinson for leading the team to such a record without the services of marquee free-agent signings Kevin Durant for the entire season and Kyrie Irving for most of it.

Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith and the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy are among NBA and Nets observers, who don’t accept the team’s stated reasons for Atkinson’s firing, er “mutual parting of ways,” at face value.

There has to be more to this story of Brooklyn moving on from Kenny Atkinson. He and Marks were 1/1A in rebuilding that team with literally nothing to build from. Brooklyn is down a bit this year, but that's to be expected considering the injuries. Something feels real off here. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 7, 2020

Blaming the team's performance or lack of "progression" this season for firing Kenny Atkinson is disingenuous. There's got to be another reason. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 7, 2020

Some Nets players wanted the team to fire Atkinson, SNY’s and the Daily News’ Anthony Puccio reported Saturday, citing a source.

Source tells me in regards to Kenny Atkinson’s departure: “(Some) of the players wanted him gone.” — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 7, 2020

And here’s what at least a few Boston Celtics fans want to know: What did Irving have to do with Atkinson’s departure? The star point guard hasn’t spoken about the coaching change, but Bondy is certain of one thing.

Here is something you can take to the bank: If Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant wanted Kenny Atkinson to be the coach, he'd be the coach. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 7, 2020

So there you have it.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images