UPDATE (4:22 p.m. ET): Here is the full statement from the NCAA canceling not only its remaining winter championships but the spring championships, too.
ORIGINAL STORY: There will be no madness this March.
The NCAA on Thursday canceled both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments amid concern about the global coronavirus pandemic, The Athletic’s Sham Charania reported.
The NCAA’s decision comes after pretty much the rest of the sports world announced it was postponing or pausing its respective seasons. The NBA, MLB, NHL and myriad other sports leagues across the world have made similar decisions in recent days.
