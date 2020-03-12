Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (4:22 p.m. ET): Here is the full statement from the NCAA canceling not only its remaining winter championships but the spring championships, too.

ORIGINAL STORY: There will be no madness this March.

The NCAA on Thursday canceled both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments amid concern about the global coronavirus pandemic, The Athletic’s Sham Charania reported.

The NCAA has canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and March Madness. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

The NCAA’s decision comes after pretty much the rest of the sports world announced it was postponing or pausing its respective seasons. The NBA, MLB, NHL and myriad other sports leagues across the world have made similar decisions in recent days.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images