Neil Diamond is doing his part to help everyone get through these trying times.

Diamond on Sunday took to Twitter to strum along and sing his timeless classic “Sweet Caroline,” which has been a fixture at Red Sox games in Boston dating back to the late 1990s. This wasn’t just any ordinary rendition, however, as the legendary singer/songwriter tweaked the lyrics of the chorus to deliver an important public service announcement amid the coronavirus crisis.

“Hands, washing hands

Reaching out, don’t touch me, I won’t touch you,” Diamond sings.

Stay safe out there! “Hands… washing hands..” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/QaRB1qZshp — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) March 22, 2020

Bravo.

Here’s hoping it won’t be terribly long until Red Sox Nation is able to sing “Sweet Caroline” in the middle of the eighth inning on a nightly basis.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/Neil Diamond