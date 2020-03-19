Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank, is back.

NESN’s newest nighttime sports show has returned this week after a brief hiatus due to recent events in the wider world. Viewers can catch up on all the latest Boston sports and pop-culture news, as anchors Emerson Lotzia (@EmersonLotzia) and Cealey Godwin (@CealeyGodwin) and their guests inform and entertain for 60 minutes.

“NESN After Hours” normally airs at 10 p.m. ET between Monday and Friday, but its schedule will change somewhat in the coming days. NESN will air “NESN After Hours” at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday. “NESN After Hours” then will air at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.

“NESN After Hours” is expected to remain in its regular 10 p.m. ET time slot from Monday.

Thumbnail photo via via NESN