The Boston Bruins have looked a touch more like the “Big Bad Bruins” lately.

Though it resulted in a loss, the Bruins’ week was highlighted by a highly physical game against the Tampa Bay Lightning that could have been a second-round Stanley Cup playoff preview.

So what can we take away from the Bruins’ increased emphasis on fighting, and how deserving is Tuukka Rask of the Vezina Trophy this season? In the latest episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen tackle those questions and more.

Listen to this week's episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

