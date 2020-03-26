The NHL, like just about every other sports league in the entire world, is in a weird spot right now.

The league paused its 2019-20 season two weeks ago amid the global coronavirus outbreak. No one knows if or even when the sports world will get back to anything even resembling normal, and it’s possible if not likely the regular season is done regardless of any positive updates in the coming weeks and months.

With all that in mind, the “NESN Bruins Podcast” tried to sift through all of the odds and ends that come with such a monumental time in sports history. Understanding the regular season is probably done, NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen gave their season awards to open this week’s podcast episode. The two then kicked around a handful of ways the NHL could resume its season and eventually award the Stanley Cup — even if that happens late into the summer.

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images