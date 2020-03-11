Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s tournament time.

The top-seeded Northeastern Huskies already won the women’s Hockey East tournament, and now the men’s tournament is set to begin this weekend.

The Northeastern women defeated UConn in convincing fashion during the tournament finale, claiming a 9-1 win behind a five-goal third period.

The men’s tournament will begin with the quarterfinal round on Mar. 13. Games will include No. 1 Boston College against No. 8 Providence, No. 2 UMass against No. 7 Northeastern, No. 3 UMass Lowell against No. 6 Boston University and No. 4 UMaine against No. 5 UConn.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy previewed the tournament with special guest, NESN.com’s Logan Mullen.

McAvoy and Randall also handed out their Hockey East three stars of the week on the latest “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Game 1: Providence at BC, 7 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Saturday – Super Saturday

Game 2: Providence at. BC, 4 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Game 2: Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Sunday

Game 3 (If necessary) Providence at BC, 4 p.m. ET (NESN)

Game 3 (If necessary) Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.