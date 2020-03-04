Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Hockey East playoffs are right around the corner.

It has been a long and wild college hockey season, but sadly it is soon coming to a close. The final weekend of the Hockey East regular season is upon us and there will be no shortage of excitement.

Boston College, UMass, UMass Lowell, UConn and UMaine all have secured their spots in the tournament, and now there just are three left with four teams vying for the slot. Boston University, Providence, Northeastern and the University of New Hampshire are all still in contention with one weekend to go.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Patrick McAvoy previewed the final weekend of regular season action while breaking down all of the different scenarios. McAvoy and Randall also handed out their Hockey East three stars of the week and interviewed BU captain Patrick Curry in the latest installment of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action this week on NESN:

Friday

Men’s Hockey East: BU at Northeastern, 7 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Saturday – Super Saturday

Women’s Hockey East semifinals: Northeastern vs. Maine, 12:00 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Women’s Hockey East semifinals: UNH vs. UConn, 3:30 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Sunday

Women’s Hockey East Final: TBA

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.