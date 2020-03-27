Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN PROGRAMMING UPDATE

MARCH 30-APRIL 5

NESN’s upcoming week of programming will include nightly iconic Red Sox and Bruins postseason games, a Bruins My Story marathon and daily programming featuring Dining Playbook with Billy & Jenny and Charlie Moore Outdoors.

Red Sox

NESN will air 2013 Red Sox postseason games at 7 p.m. Monday thru Friday next week, and will conclude the team’s run to the 2013 World Series Championship on Friday. Saturday, NESN will air the NESN-produced commemorative film about the historic 2013 season, and Sunday at 3 p.m. the network will air the 2013 Red Sox World Series Championship Parade. In weeks ahead, NESN will follow the Sox on their championship runs in 2004, 2007, and 2018. The next week of the 2013 season programming is as follows:

Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m.: 2013 ALCS Game 6: Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m.: 2013 World Series Game 1: Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Wednesday, April 1 at 7 p.m.: 2013 World Series Game 4: Red Sox at Cardinals

Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m.: 2013 World Series Game 5: Red Sox at Cardinals

Friday, April 3 2013 at 7 p.m.: World Series Game 6: Red Sox vs. Cardinals

Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m.: Band of Bearded Brothers: The 2013 World Champion Red Sox

Sunday, April 5 at 3 p.m.: 2013 Red Sox Championship Parade 3 p.m.

In addition, NESN will run a series of Classic games featuring the Best of Dustin Pedroia from Monday-Thursday:

Monday, March 30 at 5 p.m.: Red Sox vs. San Francisco Giants From June 15, 2007

Tuesday, March 31 at 5 p.m.: Red Sox vs. New York Yankees from Aug. 27, 2008

Wednesday, April 1 at 5 p.m.: Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies from June 24, 2010

Thursday, April 2 at 5 p.m.: Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers from July 3, 2017

Bruins

Bruins programming will air at 9 p.m. Monday thru Saturday next week. The next 3 weeks will follow the B’s in their journey to win the 2011 Stanley Cup Final. The schedule for next week is as follows:

Monday, March 30, at 9 p.m.: 2011 Stanley Cup Playoff Quarterfinal Game 6: Bruins at Montreal Canadiens

Tuesday, March 31, at 9 p.m.: 2011 Stanley Cup Playoff Quarterfinal Game 7: Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens

Wednesday, April 1, at 9 p.m.: 2011 Stanley Cup Playoff Semifinal Game 1: Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers

Thursday, April 2, at 9 p.m.: 2011 Stanley Cup Playoff Semifinal Game 2: Bruins at Flyers

Friday, April 3, at 9 p.m. ET: 2011 Stanley Cup Playoff Semifinal Game 3: Bruins vs. Flyers

Saturday, April 4, at 9 p.m.: 2011 Stanley Cup Playoff Semifinal Game 4: Bruins vs. Flyers

In addition, NESN will program Behind the B daily at 11 p.m. and Bruins Academy at 11:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday, and a My Story marathon of all 11 Bruins episodes from 1-6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Dining Playbook

NESN will air Dining Playbook Monday-Friday at 9 a.m. with hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa. Follow @DiningPlaybook for daily cooking inspiration on Instagram featuring local restaurants and chefs.

Charlie Moore Outdoors

Monday thru Friday this week, Charlie Moore Outdoors will run at 1 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. For updates to the schedule and new information, follow @NESNPR.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images