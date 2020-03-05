Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN’s Household Rating Up +49 percent Year-to-Date

Bruins Hold #1 Spot in the NHL (by 6 points) and Atlantic Division (by 9 points) with 15 Regular-Season Games Remaining

BOSTON — NESN’s coverage of the 2019-20 Boston Bruins season is the highest in four seasons with a year-to-date household rating of 3.49 through 56 NESN telecasts. The 2019-20 household rating marks a 49 percent increase versus the same number of telecasts last year.

NESN also registered growth in key demographic categories:

The adults 25-54 rating is 2.62 year-to-date, the best since the 2014-15 season and a 55 percent increase compared to the same number of matchups last year.

The Adult 18-34 category is up 94 percent at 1.96, the highest at this point in the season since the 2013-14 season.

The Women 25-54 category is up 89 percent year to date at 1.86, a rating for that demographic that hasn’t been beaten since the 2013-14 season.

Nearly 2 million unique people throughout New England have watched Bruins hockey on NESN this season.*

The Boston Bruins rank first in the NHL and in the Atlantic Division with 15 games remaining in the regular season. Forward and current leader in the league for goals, David Pastrnak has hit a number of milestones this season including becoming the first Bruin to be the first in the NHL to the 25-goal mark since Phil Esposito in 1974. Captain Zdeno Chara celebrated 1,000 games with the team in January — only the sixth player in Bruins history to do so.

In addition, TD Garden has sold out 473 consecutive Bruins matchups (regular season and playoffs) dating back to Dec. 2, 2009.

NESN’s coverage of the Boston Bruins season continues Thursday night against the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. ET. NESN will broadcast all remaining 15 B’s games. Follow @NESN on Twitter and Instagram for game updates and the best of New England’s sports news.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images