The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday posted an adorable video to Twitter, welcoming their new quarterback Tom Brady to town while encouraging fans to comment on the post with their own greetings.

The former New England Patriot quote-tweeted the video of the toddler, sending a message of his own to all his new fans.

“Thank you,” the six-time Super Bowl champion wrote. “Come see us play!”

That’s a necessary call to action, as Tampa Bay had an average of 50,728 people in attendance per game during the 2019 season. That ranked them at the third-worst in the NFL.

That likely won’t be the case next season with Brady under center, especially if season ticket requests and Brady’s Bucs jersey sales are any indicator.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images