David Price hasn’t been a member of the Dodgers very long, but he already loves his new team.

The pitcher was traded from the Boston Red Sox to Los Angeles in a deal that included Mookie Betts in February. While Price helped lead Boston to its 2018 World Series title, and got the postseason monkey off his back in the process, his time in a Sox uniform wasn’t always perfect.

But the 34-year-old now has a fresh start on the West Coast, something he’s excited about.

“It’s such a big difference from Boston to here,” Price said, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. “Really, it’s night and day. … I’ve only been here a couple of weeks but I really couldn’t be happier.”

Price added he was “grateful” for his time in Boston.

“Look, it’s not like I wanted to be traded. I was grateful for my four years in Boston,” he said. “I went there to win, and we won. But if I had a list of the top three or four teams I would have wanted to be traded to, LA would definitely have been on it. I’m honored to be part of this franchise, and it’s place in history.”

The southpaw will make his spring training debut for LA on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports Images