Neymar sensationally has upped the soccer and trolling antes.

The PSG superstar copied Dortmund’s Erling Haaland’s goal celebration Wednesday in the teams’ Champions League Round of 16 second-leg game. Neymar gave PSG a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute, then sprinted to the sidelines, celebrated with teammate Kylian Mbappe — who tested negative for coronavirus Tuesday — before sitting and seemingly mocking Haaland’s celebration.

Neymar scores. Puts PSG in front. Runs straight to Mbappe. Hits Haaland's celebration 🧘‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qx4JRojVqo — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 11, 2020

Neymar really copied Haaland's goal celebration after giving PSG the lead 😳 pic.twitter.com/XAyPEyS6aN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 11, 2020

Haaland scored twice Feb. 18 in Dortmund’s 2-1 win over PSG in the first leg.

Neymar’s tied the PSG-Dortmund series at 2-2 on aggregate. Juan Bernat scored what proved to be the winning goal in the Round of 16 matchup in the 45th minute, thus sparing Neymar of karmic payback for his trolling of Haaland.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images