We’re almost a week into NFL free agency, and one of the premier talents on the market remains without a home.

Jadeveon Clowney has yet to latch on with a team as he waits for a contract offer that fulfills his desires. The talented pass rusher reportedly was offered a multiyear deal by the Seahawks worth $18.5 million annually, but Clowney has a higher figure in mind.

Should Clowney leave Seattle after one season, ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen believes the New York Jets would make sense as a landing spot. Not only do the Jets have the salary cap space to sign the three-time Pro Bowl selection. They also have a major void on their defensive line.

“Gregg Williams needs a pass-rusher for his defense, and Clowney would fill that need,” Bowen wrote. “While Clowney didn’t produce high-end sack totals in 2019, his 41 total quarterback pressures ranked No. 14 in the NFL. He is a disruptive edge player whom Williams can utilize in his multiple fronts and packages.”

Clowney appears open to taking his talents to the Meadowlands, but for the Jets’ cross-town rival. The New York Giants reportedly are on Clowney’s free agency wish list, but it remains to be seen if the G-Men are willing to fork over the kind of cash it would take to bring on one of football’s best defensive players.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images