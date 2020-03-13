Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, NFL teams began taking precaution one after another by banning pre-draft travel.

Not all, however.

Finally, the NFL stepped in to make it a league-wide policy Friday.

Per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the league office sent a memo to inform all 32 franchises that teams or individuals will be disciplined for disobeying the rules. Teams won’t be able to host draft prospects at their facilities for official visits or travel to any university or location to speak with them.

Instead, the NFL is granting permission for teams to schedule only three phone or video calls per week, at a maximum length of one hour, in order to evaluate prospects.

This was a necessary measure by the league, as some teams may have been hesitant to ban travel on their own in fear other teams would get ahead.

Now, in favor of public health, everyone is in the same boat.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images