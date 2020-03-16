Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

10:59 a.m.: As Rapoport mentions, this definitely means Bryan Bulaga is gone. To remember his Packers tenure, let’s watch this video of him just saying “Bryan Bulaga, Iowa” a bunch of times.

The #Packers have agreed to terms with free agent RT Rick Wagner, formerly of the #Lions, per me and @MikeGarafolo. This signals what has become clear, that Bryan Bulaga is gone. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

10:52 a.m.: A veteran interior defensive lineman is going to be a free agent.

Source: The #Colts are releasing veteran DT Margus Hunt, a starter over the last three seasons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

10:47 a.m.: Interesting approach.

#Ravens are giving C Matt Skura the low tender as a restricted free agent. On his way back from a significant knee injury but he was their starter. No compensation for Baltimore if someone signs him and they don't match. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2020

10:35 a.m.: Here are some more details on Kirk Cousins’ deal with the Vikings.

Summing up the #Vikings deal for Kirk Cousins: 2 new years worth $66M. So 3 years in all for $96M. He has $61M guaranteed at signing. An additional $35M is guaranteed for injury but converts to a fully at the beginning of the 2021 season. They won’t cut him after 1 year and $61M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

10:33 a.m.: Not totally surprising, but this is significant.

BREAKING: The Cowboys have put the franchise tag on Dak Prescott & continue to work on a long-term deal with Amari Cooper. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) March 16, 2020

A #Cowboys source confirms the team has designated QB Dak Prescott with the exclusive franchise tag, prohibiting him from free agency. Unless he signs a long-term deal before July deadline, he will charge $31.6M to cap. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) March 16, 2020

10:20 a.m.: The Titans liked how their offense looked down the stretch, so they’re making sure it stays in tact. After re-signing Ryan Tannehill on Sunday, they’re franchise tagging Derrick Henry.

The #Titans have tagged RB Derrick Henry. Once the Tannehill deal was completed, this was expected. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 16, 2020

10:17 a.m.: Looks like the Bengals are hanging onto their star receiver. It’ll be nice for Joe Burrow to have weapons.

The #Bengals informed star WR A.J. Green they're placing the franchise tag on him, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2020

9:53 a.m.: Looks like the Vikings are plenty happy with their quarterback situation.

Congrats to @KirkCousins8 on agreeing to a 2 year extension with the @Vikings — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 16, 2020

9:53 a.m.: The health obviously is a concern, but Freeman now becomes a compelling addition to the open market.

The #Falcons are releasing RB Devonta Freeman, source says, saving more than $3M against the salary cap and moving on from their former starter. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

9:39 a.m.: The Steelers are keeping Bud Dupree around.

The #Steelers have placed the franchise tag on LB Bud Dupree. Not a surprise, standout pass-rushers rarely hit the market if teams want to keep them. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

9:38 a.m.: Obviously, the market is going to shift based on which players do (and do not) get franchised tagged. The deadline for players to get hit with the tag is 11:59 a.m. ET, but here’s who already has been locked up by their team.

Chris Jones, DL, Chiefs

Shaq Barrett, OLB, Buccaneers

Leonard Williams, DL, Giants

Justin Simmons, S, Broncos

Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers

Matthew Judon, OLB, Ravens

Yannick Ngakoue, Edge, Jaguars

Brandon Scherff, G, Redskins

9:30 a.m. ET: While most of the sports world sits idle, things are about to heat up for the NFL.

The new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, at which point teams will be able to sign free agents. But the legal tampering period starts Monday at noon, meaning teams will be able to negotiate with pending free agents from other teams. In other words, over the next day or two we might have a bit more direction as to where some of the top players on the open market could be heading.

Tom Brady, though not necessarily from a skills perspective, headlines this year’s free agency class. Brady, who will be 43-years-old when next regular season begins, is hitting free agency for the first time in his storied career. The sweepstakes for his services appears to be down to the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but one NFL insider doesn’t think Brady is going back to New England, which counters the belief of executives around the league.

Among those also hitting free agency includes Teddy Bridgewater, Melvin Gordon, Robby Anderson, Austin Hooper and Jadeveon Clowney.

Keep it here all day for the latest rumors, updates and analysis. You also can follow along with our Patriots-specific tracker by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images