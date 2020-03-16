10:59 a.m.: As Rapoport mentions, this definitely means Bryan Bulaga is gone. To remember his Packers tenure, let’s watch this video of him just saying “Bryan Bulaga, Iowa” a bunch of times.

10:52 a.m.: A veteran interior defensive lineman is going to be a free agent.

10:47 a.m.: Interesting approach.

10:35 a.m.: Here are some more details on Kirk Cousins’ deal with the Vikings.

10:33 a.m.: Not totally surprising, but this is significant.

10:20 a.m.: The Titans liked how their offense looked down the stretch, so they’re making sure it stays in tact. After re-signing Ryan Tannehill on Sunday, they’re franchise tagging Derrick Henry.

10:17 a.m.: Looks like the Bengals are hanging onto their star receiver. It’ll be nice for Joe Burrow to have weapons.

9:53 a.m.: Looks like the Vikings are plenty happy with their quarterback situation.

9:53 a.m.: The health obviously is a concern, but Freeman now becomes a compelling addition to the open market.

9:39 a.m.: The Steelers are keeping Bud Dupree around.

9:38 a.m.: Obviously, the market is going to shift based on which players do (and do not) get franchised tagged. The deadline for players to get hit with the tag is 11:59 a.m. ET, but here’s who already has been locked up by their team.

Chris Jones, DL, Chiefs
Shaq Barrett, OLB, Buccaneers
Leonard Williams, DL, Giants
Justin Simmons, S, Broncos
Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers
Matthew Judon, OLB, Ravens
Yannick Ngakoue, Edge, Jaguars
Brandon Scherff, G, Redskins

9:30 a.m. ET: While most of the sports world sits idle, things are about to heat up for the NFL.

The new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, at which point teams will be able to sign free agents. But the legal tampering period starts Monday at noon, meaning teams will be able to negotiate with pending free agents from other teams. In other words, over the next day or two we might have a bit more direction as to where some of the top players on the open market could be heading.

Tom Brady, though not necessarily from a skills perspective, headlines this year’s free agency class. Brady, who will be 43-years-old when next regular season begins, is hitting free agency for the first time in his storied career. The sweepstakes for his services appears to be down to the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but one NFL insider doesn’t think Brady is going back to New England, which counters the belief of executives around the league.

Among those also hitting free agency includes Teddy Bridgewater, Melvin Gordon, Robby Anderson, Austin Hooper and Jadeveon Clowney.

Keep it here all day for the latest rumors, updates and analysis. You also can follow along with our Patriots-specific tracker by clicking here.

