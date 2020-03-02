As Tom Brady’s free agency decision looms for the Patriots, one NFL insider believes signing a certain quarterback — with or without also signing Brady — is something New England should consider.

NFL free agency officially begins March 18 when the new league year opens, with the tampering period beginning two days earlier. Brady is expected to talk with other teams, casting some doubt over his future in New England, and CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora believes signing Marcus Mariota is a move the Patriots should think about.

Here’s what La Canfora wrote Monday:

Sign Marcus Mariota. If anyone can develop him, Josh McDaniels can. It’s some decent Tom Brady insurance in case he does walk, and even if you keep Brady, at his age, injury has to be a concern.

Mariota, a free agent after spending his first five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, was the second overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. His best season came in 2016, when Mariota totaled 26 touchdowns through the air and two on the ground.

Mariota was benched in favor of Ryan Tannehill in Week 6 of the 2019 season, but many believe he has more to offer if given the right opportunity. It would be interesting to see him sign with New England, regardless of whether Brady returns to the Patriots in 2020.

