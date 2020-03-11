The percentage of people who think Tom Brady is leaving New England versus those who think he’s staying probably is about a 50/50 split.

No one knows what the 42-year-old is going to do, so it makes it all the more fascinating (perplexing?) when someone in the know says with some conviction either that Brady is staying with the Patriots or going.

So when ESPN’s Jeff Darlington not only indicated, but also repeatedly doubled down, on the take that Brady is leaving, it turned some heads.

And during an appearance on the “Adam Schefter Podcast,” Darlington explained why he’s so confident in his reporting.

“Based on conversations that I have had — not only in the last several weeks, but in the past several months, in the past several years — just following this probably more closely than I think people maybe realize, that I just don’t expect Tom to end up back with the Patriots,” Darlington said, via WEEI. “I think he has laid out a plan and continues to maintain the expectation of carrying out that plan.

“I think a lot of people — I think what happens when you say something that doesn’t fit into the narrative that people want to believe they are immediately going to attack it. And I think that is the case here. People would say they would be shocked if Tom left the Patriots. To which I would say, why? Why is that? Why would we be so surprised if Tom Brady at this point left the New England Patriots? Because quite honestly, if we really opened our minds to it and recognize beyond just the conversations that I have had behind the scenes, but if we just opened our eyes to what is right in front of our faces, I think it is far more reasonable than not to expect Tom Brady to leave the Patriots. That is not including the inside knowledge I have on this.”

The new league year begins March 18, with the legal tampering period beginning two days prior. So it’s possible we’ll know what’s next for the future Hall of Famer in mere days.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images