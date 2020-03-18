Brett Favre easily can imagine Tom Brady pulling a Brett Favre.

The NFL legend explained Tuesday night on Sirius XM NFL Radio why he believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a “very good option” for Brady to finish his career on a winning team. Having spent the final two seasons of his legendary career with the the Minnesota Vikings, after sixteen with the Green Bay Packers followed by one with the New York Jets, Favre sees similarities between’s choice of expected free-agency destinations and the one he made in 2009.

“… when I went to Minnesota I knew that they were really a game or two away from making it to the Super Bowl,” Favre said. “They had a really good football team. Very good. Because I played against them for so many years. I felt like if I played up to par, which I had the confidence that I could after the surgery, especially, I felt like we had a legitimate shot.

“And I think Tampa is a perfect example. I mean you’d be crazy not to go after Tom Brady with the team you have. Yeah it’s a very tough division. But you know, I don’t think for one second that Tom’s sitting there thinking ‘I want the easiest route possible.’ I mean, you want to win. You want to prove that you can lead a team to the championship other than the one you’ve done so much for for so many years.

“Yeah, I mean, Tampa is a very good option, now that you speak of it.”

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky insisted Tuesday the Buccaneers are a “perfect fit” for Brady, and Favre joins him among former NFL quarterbacks who rate the expected free agency decision as a good one.

Of course, those opinions won’t ease the sting Patriots fans are feeling after Brady announced Tuesday he’s leaving New England in free agency. Nevertheless, some experience-based analysis usually can come in handy once reality kicks in.

