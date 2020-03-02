Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NFL Media’s draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has changed his tune.

Jeremiah released his 2020 mock draft 2.0 on Monday, which included a vast difference in what he believes the New England Patriots could do with their first-round pick at No. 23 overall.

Jeremiah has the Patriots drafting Oregon’s high-profile quarterback Justin Herbert with their first-round selection.

“It’s highly doubtful Herbert will make it this far, but I could see New England targeting him if he starts to slide,” Jeremiah wrote.

Jeremiah had the Patriots selecting LSU safety Grant Delpit in his first mock draft back in January.

The selection of Herbert would be interesting seeing as 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady becomes a free agent on March 18.

Herbert played four years at Oregon including his junior and senior seasons in which he played 27 games combined.

During his senior season, Herbert threw for a career-best 3,471 yards including an impressive 32 to 6 touchdown-to-interception rate. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound Herbert completed 66.8 percent of his passes, an increase from 59.4 percent during his junior year.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins April 23.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images